Odd News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 11:25 AM

Michigan man wins $200,000 Powerball prize with kids' birthdays

By UPI Staff
James Allen of Michigan won $200,000 in the Dec. 30 Powerball drawing using his kids' birthdays. Photo courtesy of Michigan Lottery Connect
James Allen of Michigan won $200,000 in the Dec. 30 Powerball drawing using his kids' birthdays. Photo courtesy of Michigan Lottery Connect

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket featuring his kids' birthdays.

James Allen of Commerce Township initially thought he won $50,000, when his ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Dec. 30 drawing. Later he realized that the Power Play multiplied his winnings to $200,000.

"I checked my ticket and went to bed thinking I had won $50,000 because I forgot about the Powerplay add-on game," Allen told Michigan Lottery Connect. "When I woke up in the morning, I checked again and realized I had actually won $200,000.

"Every time I play Powerball, I pick my kids' birthdays. This time, it really paid off."

Allen, 63, bought the winning ticket -- with numbers 10-11-19-26-27, PB: 07 -- on Dec. 18 at Hoops Food, Sport and Spirits in Auburn Hills. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills.

