Michigan man wins $200,000 Powerball prize with kids' birthdays

"I checked my ticket and went to bed thinking I had won $50,000 because I forgot about the Powerplay add-on game," Allen told Michigan Lottery Connect. "When I woke up in the morning, I checked again and realized I had actually won $200,000.
"Every time I play Powerball, I pick my kids' birthdays. This time, it really paid off."
Allen, 63, bought the winning ticket -- with numbers 10-11-19-26-27, PB: 07 -- on Dec. 18 at Hoops Food, Sport and Spirits in Auburn Hills. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills.