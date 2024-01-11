North Carolina man stops for coffee, wins $1 million lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I got up Sunday morning and went to buy a cup of coffee from the store," he said. "I sat in my car drinking my coffee while I scratched my ticket."
The ticket turned out to be a $1 million jackpot winner.
Roberts said he has been buying the tickets ever since his first one earned him a $500 prize.
"I've been doing pretty well on that $50 ticket," he said. "This win was unbelievable though."
Roberts said he will invest his winnings back into his business.
"I'm a truck driver," he said, "so I'll probably invest the money into buying more trucks for my business."