North Carolina man stops for coffee, wins $1 million lottery prize

William Roberts of Morrisville, N.C., stopped for coffee and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a Sunday morning stop for coffee led to his winning a $1 million lottery prize. William Roberts of Morrisville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville for a caffeine fix and ended up buying a $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off lottery ticket for $50. Advertisement

"I got up Sunday morning and went to buy a cup of coffee from the store," he said. "I sat in my car drinking my coffee while I scratched my ticket."

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million jackpot winner.

Roberts said he has been buying the tickets ever since his first one earned him a $500 prize.

"I've been doing pretty well on that $50 ticket," he said. "This win was unbelievable though."

Roberts said he will invest his winnings back into his business.

"I'm a truck driver," he said, "so I'll probably invest the money into buying more trucks for my business."