A Michigan man who had to make a second trip to the grocery store to return an item ended up winning $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who had to make a second trip to the grocery store to return an unwanted item ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize. The 58-year-old Bay County man told Michigan Lottery officials he went to Jack's Fruit Market on Salzburg Avenue twice in one day. Advertisement

"I had been to Jack's earlier in the day and bought a couple of tickets," the player recalled. "I had to return an item later in the day, and decided to buy a couple more tickets and one of those was the $1 million winner!"

The winning ticket was a $10 Cash is Queen scratch-off game.

The winner said he will use his prize money to pay off his house and bolster his savings.