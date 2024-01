A Maryland man won a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 prize from the Maryland Lottery using a number-choosing system he developed. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 prize from a Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing using his own special strategy for choosing numbers. The Riverdale man, identified only by the nickname Fego, told Maryland Lottery officials he has developed his own system for choosing the numbers he plays in each lottery drawing.

"I play the ones that show up a lot, the numbers that appear often," Fego said.

One such set of numbers, 5-11-18-26-29, earned Fego a $50,000 prize in the Jan. 9 Bonus Match drawing.

Fego said he has been playing lottery games since 1980, but this was his first five-figure prize.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills and sharing with his brother.