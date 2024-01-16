View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A German man broke a Guinness World Record when he downed a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds. The record-keeping organization announced Felix von Meibom earned the title for fastest time to drink a cup of coffee in Frankfort. Advertisement Von Meibom's time of 3.12 seconds shaved .05 seconds off the previous record, which was set by fellow German and serial record-breaker Andre Ortolf in 2021. A video of the successful attempt shows von Meibom chugging the mug of java while it is still hot and steaming. Read More Stowaway cat takes 800-mile journey under hood of moving van Texas zoo welcomes first lion birth since 2015 87-year-old man becomes oldest to paddle the Mississippi River