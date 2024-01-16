Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 16, 2024 / 11:38 AM

German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A German man broke a Guinness World Record when he downed a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds.

The record-keeping organization announced Felix von Meibom earned the title for fastest time to drink a cup of coffee in Frankfort.

Advertisement

Von Meibom's time of 3.12 seconds shaved .05 seconds off the previous record, which was set by fellow German and serial record-breaker Andre Ortolf in 2021.

A video of the successful attempt shows von Meibom chugging the mug of java while it is still hot and steaming.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bear evicted from underneath California home
Odd News // 14 minutes ago
Bear evicted from underneath California home
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California helped a homeowner evict an unwanted squatter: a bear trapped under his house.
Dog rescued from freezing Michigan river
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
Dog rescued from freezing Michigan river
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a 6-year-old Irish setter who fell through the ice of a frozen river.
Stowaway cat takes 800-mile journey under hood of moving van
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Stowaway cat takes 800-mile journey under hood of moving van
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her owner's home turned out to have gone for an 800-mile road trip across England and Wales in the engine compartment of a moving van.
Texas zoo welcomes first lion birth since 2015
Odd News // 3 days ago
Texas zoo welcomes first lion birth since 2015
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas offered the first look at the first baby lion to be born there since 2015.
87-year-old man becomes oldest to paddle the Mississippi River
Odd News // 3 days ago
87-year-old man becomes oldest to paddle the Mississippi River
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man became the oldest person to paddle the length of the Mississippi River when he completed the 87-day journey at the age of 87.
Maryland man uses special lottery strategy to win $50,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man uses special lottery strategy to win $50,000
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 prize from a Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing using his own special strategy for choosing numbers.
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Odd News // 4 days ago
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was called to an Australian home where a mother found one of the world's most venomous snakes in her son's underwear drawer.
Infamous British Columbia ferries for sale on Facebook Marketplace
Odd News // 4 days ago
Infamous British Columbia ferries for sale on Facebook Marketplace
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A trio of ferries built for use in British Columbia in the late 1990s are for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Deputy rescues bobcat in Florida
Odd News // 4 days ago
Deputy rescues bobcat in Florida
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy on patrol ended up loading a bobcat into his patrol car when the wild animal appeared to be injured.
Ohio man attempting to play pinball for 63 hours
Odd News // 4 days ago
Ohio man attempting to play pinball for 63 hours
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio man is more than 14 hours into his attempt to play pinball for 63 consecutive hours and break a Guinness World Record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
87-year-old man becomes oldest to paddle the Mississippi River
87-year-old man becomes oldest to paddle the Mississippi River
Texas zoo welcomes first lion birth since 2015
Texas zoo welcomes first lion birth since 2015
Infamous British Columbia ferries for sale on Facebook Marketplace
Infamous British Columbia ferries for sale on Facebook Marketplace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement