Dale Sanders became the oldest person to paddle the length of the Mississippi River at the age of 87. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man became the oldest person to paddle the length of the Mississippi River when he completed the 87-day journey at the age of 87. Dale "Grey Beard" Sanders departed from Lake Itasca, Minn., on his 87th birthday and arrived in Luling, La., 87 days later, earning the Guinness World Record at the age of 87 years and 87 days.

Sanders, who traversed the river in a 15-foot, 6-inch canoe, first paddled the length of the Mississippi at the age of 80 in summer 2015.

"I just couldn't turn down the opportunity to reclaim my personal record and at the same time get a new, official Guinness World Records title," Sanders told Guinness World Records.