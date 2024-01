Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was called to an Australian home where a mother found one of the world's most venomous snakes in her son's underwear drawer.

Melbourne snake catcher Mark Pelley, aka The Snake Hunter, said he was called to a home where a woman found the 5-foot eastern brown snake in her 3-year-old son's underwear drawer.

Pelley shared video showing the moment he opened the drawer in the boy's bedroom and confirmed the presence of the eastern brown snake, considered the second-most venomous species of snake in the world.

"That's not something you see every day," Pelley says in the video.

The reptile wrangler said the serpent apparently hid inside some clothes the mother had brought in from the clothes line the previous day and ended up being placed in the drawer with the clothing.