Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy on patrol ended up loading a bobcat into his patrol car when the wild animal appeared to be injured. The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the deputy lifting the bobcat and loading it into his patrol vehicle in Precinct 4.

The deputy took the bobcat to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital.

The sheriff's office said the bobcat is expected to make a full recovery and be released back into the wild.