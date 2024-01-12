Trending
Jan. 12, 2024 / 11:34 AM

Ohio man attempting to play pinball for 63 hours

By Ben Hooper
Jim Foliano is attempting to break a world record by playing pinball for 63 consecutive hours. Photo by Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio man is more than 14 hours into his attempt to play pinball for 63 consecutive hours and break a Guinness World Record.

Jim Foliano, executive director of the nonprofit Ticket to Hope, started playing the Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machine at Pinball Garage in Hamilton at 9 p.m. Thursday, and he is planning to continue playing until about noon Sunday.

The record attempt is raising funds for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields and will go toward purchasing an Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machine the group's new indoor facility, The Hope Center.

The current record for longest marathon playing pinball stands at 62 hours and 21 minutes. It was set by Florida man Andrew Robishaw in September of last year.

"We believe in the power of pinball as a healthy pastime with numerous mental and physical benefits, especially for children," Foliano told WCPO-TV. "It teaches valuable lessons such as patience, sportsmanship and strategy while providing a source of joy for individuals of all ages."

The record attempt is being live streamed on Twitch.

Foliano previously broke the Guinness World Record for the most high fives in 24 hours, giving a total 15,338 throughout the day. That attempt raised enough funds that Ticket to Hope was able to send 1,000 community members to a Cincinnati Reds game.

