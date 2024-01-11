Trending
Jan. 11, 2024

Singing cockatiel found wandering in English town

By Ben Hooper
The RSPCA in England is trying to find the owner of a cockatiel found wandering loose in Bolton. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA
Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain are trying to find the owner of a talkative parrot found wandering down a street.

The RSPCA said the male cockatiel was found to have an extensive vocabulary and an impressive repertoire of songs after being rescued near a bench in the Kearsley area of Bolton, England.

"He sings 'If you're happy and you know it' and waits for you to clap, as well as a few other songs and phrases," RSPCA animal rescue officer Helen Chapman said in a news release.

The RSPCA dubbed the bird Peek-a-boo and placed him with in a foster home.

"Peek-a-boo is extremely tame and is a delightful character who has been well looked after and loved by someone, who must have spent a lot of time on him," Chapman said.

She said the organization is trying to find Peek-a-boo's owner so he can be returned home.

"Once he settled in with one of our regular foster carers, he was singing happily. His voice sounds like he is mimicking an older woman. It is such a shame that he is in this situation and if he has escaped accidentally then whoever owns him will surely be heartbroken that he is missing," Chapman said.

