Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An emu named Esmeralda escaped from her Alabama home for the third time and was spotted running loose around town before returning home on her own.

The City of Calera said in a Facebook post that Esmeralda "reportedly had a domestic dispute involving her sister, resulting in Esmeralda making a swift exit from" from her owner's Jemison home.

Sue Sanford, owner of the emu and her sister, Ursula, said Esmeralda is the friendlier bird of the pair, but also the more adventurous one. Esmeralda previously escaped a few years ago and became a local celebrity when she escaped for the second time in December.

"I get a lot of comments because now she's very well-known from December," Sanford told WVTM-TV. "So, of course, right away, people say, 'Not again!'"

Esmeralda's latest escape proved short-lived, as she returned home on her own later in the day.

"We are happy to report that Esmeralda has returned home to hopefully reconcile her differences with her sister," the city said in an update to its Facebook post. "After reflecting on her actions, while she was on the run, she decided that she should remain with her sister in the flock together."

Sanford said she and her animals are moving to a more spacious property in Plantersville soon, and Esmeralda will be kept secure until she is transported to her new home.

"I'm very happy, but she's not getting out of there again until we move," Sanford said.