Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Candy brand Haribo broke a Guinness World Record when it used its Goldbear gummy candies to create a 353.1-square-foot mosaic of the company's mascot.

The company used approximately 150,000 gummy bears to create the image of its mascot, Goldbear, in the gymnasium at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The mosaic was created over the course of four hours by about 300 Haribo employees accompanied by friends, family members, members of the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha and other local residents.

The finished mosaic was examined by a Guinness World Records adjudicator and confirmed as the world's largest jelly/gummy candy mosaic.

Haribo officials said the record attempt served as a kick-off event for the "#HOWiHARIBO" fan art contest.

"We hope this larger-than-life mosaic brings smiles to our fans' faces and encourages them to continue to show us their creativity through the #HOWiHARIBO contest in 2024," Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing at Haribo of America, said in the company's news release.