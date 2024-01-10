Trending
Jan. 10, 2024

Canadian couple rescue moose from icy river

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A New Brunswick couple teamed up with some peace officers to rescue a moose that fell into a river and couldn't get back out.

Jolyne Lavoie said she and her husband, Claude, were out in their side-by-side off-road vehicle in the Rogersville region, north of Moncton, when they spotted a young moose that had fallen through the ice into a river.

"When she spotted us, she tried to get up and all she could do was slip and fall back on the ice, she couldn't get a grip to get up and walk off," Lavoie told CBC News.

The couple enlisted the help of some nearby peace officers.

"We knew if we didn't get her out, she probably wouldn't be able to make it," Lavoie said.

She posted a series of videos to Facebook showing her husband venturing out onto the ice and getting the strap around the moose's back leg.

The rescuers hauled the moose closer to shore before moving the strap to the animal's neck so it could be pulled onto the bank.

Lavoie said the moose was eventually able to stand up on its own.

"I don't know if she knew that she was being rescued and it was going to be a happy ending for her, but she was just super calm," she said.

