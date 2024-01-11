Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo, hops loose through town

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said residents "were not hallucinating if they spotted a kangaroo hopping around" after a marsupial escaped from a local zoo. Chatham-Kent Police said in a news release that the kangaroo escaped from the Greenview Park & Zoo and was found wandering loose in Howard Township. Advertisement "The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to assure the public that they were not hallucinating if they spotted a kangaroo hopping around Reeder's Line in Howard Township," police wrote. Amazon delivery driver Alexis Prochniki came across what she initially thought to be a deer while she was driving on her route near Ridgetown. "I realized deer don't have those little arms," she told Global News. Prochniki said she backed up for a second look "and sure enough, it was a kangaroo." Police said zookeepers were able to safely round up the kangaroo and return it to the facility. The kangaroo's means of escape were not disclosed. A kangaroo previously escaped from Ontario's Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in early December, when a driver transporting two kangaroos to Quebec made a pit stop at the zoo to let the marsupials have some time outdoors. Advertisement The kangaroo was captured after about three hours on the loose. Read More Canadian couple rescue moose from icy river Man handily sets world record with 61 consecutive handstand push-ups Baby capybara gets new name after 'Thriller' dance