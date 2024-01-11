Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo, hops loose through town

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said residents "were not hallucinating if they spotted a kangaroo hopping around" after a marsupial escaped from a local zoo.

Chatham-Kent Police said in a news release that the kangaroo escaped from the Greenview Park & Zoo and was found wandering loose in Howard Township.

"The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to assure the public that they were not hallucinating if they spotted a kangaroo hopping around Reeder's Line in Howard Township," police wrote.

Amazon delivery driver Alexis Prochniki came across what she initially thought to be a deer while she was driving on her route near Ridgetown.

"I realized deer don't have those little arms," she told Global News.

Prochniki said she backed up for a second look "and sure enough, it was a kangaroo."

Police said zookeepers were able to safely round up the kangaroo and return it to the facility.

The kangaroo's means of escape were not disclosed.

A kangaroo previously escaped from Ontario's Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in early December, when a driver transporting two kangaroos to Quebec made a pit stop at the zoo to let the marsupials have some time outdoors.

The kangaroo was captured after about three hours on the loose.