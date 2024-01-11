Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire department said it was a "rooftop rodeo" when firefighters were called to rescue a pet goat that found its way onto the roof of a home and became stranded.

The Glendale Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters were called to "lend a helping hoof" when an "adventurous goat" ended up "a little too high up" on a home.

Advertisement

Photos from the "rooftop rodeo" show firefighters climbing up on the roof to bring the goat back down to earth.

The goat was reunited with its owner.