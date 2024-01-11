View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glendale Fire Dept. (@glendalefire) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire department said it was a "rooftop rodeo" when firefighters were called to rescue a pet goat that found its way onto the roof of a home and became stranded. The Glendale Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters were called to "lend a helping hoof" when an "adventurous goat" ended up "a little too high up" on a home. Advertisement Photos from the "rooftop rodeo" show firefighters climbing up on the roof to bring the goat back down to earth. The goat was reunited with its owner. Read More Meerkat escapes petting zoo in England North Carolina man stops for coffee, wins $1 million lottery prize Emu escapes from Alabama home for a third time