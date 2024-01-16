Trending
Odd News
Jan. 16, 2024 / 11:28 AM

Stowaway cat takes 800-mile journey under hood of moving van

By Ben Hooper
A cat went missing from her home in Weston-super-Mare, England, and took an 800-mile ride under the hood of a moving van. Photo by James163/Pixabay.com
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her owner's home turned out to have gone for an 800-mile road trip across England and Wales in the engine compartment of a moving van.

Laura Teale said her family's 8-year-old Siamese cat, Jasmine, failed to return home for dinner at her Weston-super-Mare home on the same day that her neighbors moved to Llanelli, Wales.

It was two days later that Teale received a call from a veterinarian in Dawlish, England.

Jasmine turned out to have crawled into the engine of one of the moving vans parked on the street the day she disappeared and went on a trip from Weston-super-Mare to Llanelli and back to driver Jeff Boorer's home in Devon.

Boorer drove the truck the following day for jobs that took him through Exeter, Honiton, Bournemouth and Chippenham.

He finally discovered Jasmine under the hood of his vehicle after the feline had been stowing away for about 800 miles. The cat was taken to the vet in Dawlish and scanned for a microchip, which revealed Teale's contact information.

Teale said Jasmine was a bit dehydrated from her journey but otherwise uninjured.

