Stowaway cat takes 800-mile journey under hood of moving van

It was two days later that Teale received a call from a veterinarian in Dawlish, England.
Jasmine turned out to have crawled into the engine of one of the moving vans parked on the street the day she disappeared and went on a trip from Weston-super-Mare to Llanelli and back to driver Jeff Boorer's home in Devon.
Boorer drove the truck the following day for jobs that took him through Exeter, Honiton, Bournemouth and Chippenham.
He finally discovered Jasmine under the hood of his vehicle after the feline had been stowing away for about 800 miles. The cat was taken to the vet in Dawlish and scanned for a microchip, which revealed Teale's contact information.
Teale said Jasmine was a bit dehydrated from her journey but otherwise uninjured.