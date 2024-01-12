Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 5:58 PM

Texas zoo welcomes first lion birth since 2015

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas offered the first look at the first baby lion to be born there since 2015.

The zoo said Moja, born in October to parents Saba and Abagabe, weighed 2.7 pounds when he was 4 days old and he has since grown to 16 pounds.

Advertisement

Moja is still being kept in an off-exhibit area with his mother and officials have not decided when he will go on public display.

"This little guy is learning what play means and can usually be found pouncing and playing with mom," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Jabulani, Saba and another female lion, Abagabe, were brought to the zoo in 2012 to being more variation to the pride's gene pool.

African lions are listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

Read More

Latest Headlines

87-year-old man becomes oldest to paddle the Mississippi River
Odd News // 2 hours ago
87-year-old man becomes oldest to paddle the Mississippi River
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man became the oldest person to paddle the length of the Mississippi River when he completed the 87-day journey at the age of 87.
Maryland man uses special lottery strategy to win $50,000
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland man uses special lottery strategy to win $50,000
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 prize from a Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing using his own special strategy for choosing numbers.
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was called to an Australian home where a mother found one of the world's most venomous snakes in her son's underwear drawer.
Infamous British Columbia ferries for sale on Facebook Marketplace
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Infamous British Columbia ferries for sale on Facebook Marketplace
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A trio of ferries built for use in British Columbia in the late 1990s are for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Deputy rescues bobcat in Florida
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Deputy rescues bobcat in Florida
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy on patrol ended up loading a bobcat into his patrol car when the wild animal appeared to be injured.
Ohio man attempting to play pinball for 63 hours
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Ohio man attempting to play pinball for 63 hours
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio man is more than 14 hours into his attempt to play pinball for 63 consecutive hours and break a Guinness World Record.
Lion cub sneaks up on sleeping dad
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Lion cub sneaks up on sleeping dad
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ebenezer Rhode, a guide at the Sabi Sand Game Reserve in South Africa, captured a lion cub sneaking up on his dad.
Pet goat rescued from roof of Arizona home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pet goat rescued from roof of Arizona home
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire department said it was a "rooftop rodeo" when firefighters were called to rescue a pet goat that found its way onto the roof of a home and became stranded.
Singing cockatiel found wandering in English town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Singing cockatiel found wandering in English town
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain are trying to find the owner of a talkative parrot found wandering down a street.
Meerkat escapes petting zoo in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Meerkat escapes petting zoo in England
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Officials with a petting zoo in England are warning the public about a meerkat on the loose in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins his second large lottery jackpot buy buying multiple tickets
Man wins his second large lottery jackpot buy buying multiple tickets
Hundreds of manatees gather at Florida springs to keep warm
Hundreds of manatees gather at Florida springs to keep warm
North Carolina man stops for coffee, wins $1 million lottery prize
North Carolina man stops for coffee, wins $1 million lottery prize
Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Team finds 17 rattlesnakes in collapsed California barn
Team finds 17 rattlesnakes in collapsed California barn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement