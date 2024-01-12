Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas offered the first look at the first baby lion to be born there since 2015.

The zoo said Moja, born in October to parents Saba and Abagabe, weighed 2.7 pounds when he was 4 days old and he has since grown to 16 pounds.

Advertisement

Moja is still being kept in an off-exhibit area with his mother and officials have not decided when he will go on public display.

"This little guy is learning what play means and can usually be found pouncing and playing with mom," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Jabulani, Saba and another female lion, Abagabe, were brought to the zoo in 2012 to being more variation to the pride's gene pool.

African lions are listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.