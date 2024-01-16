Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A copy of The Amazing Spider-Man No. 1 from March 1963 was auctioned for a record-breaking $1.38 million.

The issue, which features Spider-Man's first encounter with the Fantastic Four, is one of only two copies to receive a grading of Near Mint/Mint 9.8 from the Certified Guaranty Company.

The comic book, which was released only seven months after the character's debut in Amazing Fantasy No. 15, was auctioned by Heritage Auctions and fetched a high bid of $1.38 million, the most ever paid for a copy of Amazing Spider-Man No. 1. The previous record, sold in July 2023, was $520,380.

The auction lot also included a copy of Superman No. 1 that sold for $2.34 million and a copy of 1942's All Star Comics No. 8, the first appearance of Wonder Woman, sold for $1.5 million.