Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California helped a homeowner evict an unwanted squatter: a bear trapped under his house.

The BEAR League said in a Facebook post that the North Lake Tahoe man spotted a bear in the crawlspace under his home and initially called his handyman to get rid of the animal.

The handyman did not see the bear and decided to install bear wires at the crawlspace opening to prevent the bruin from returning.

A neighbor later saw that the bear was indeed still under the home and was now unable to get out due to the wires.

The BEAR League was summoned to the scene and removed the wires temporarily so the bear could be urged to leave.

"The moral of the story is: Call the BEAR League if you think there is a bear under your house, don't expect your handyman to crawl underneath and confront a bear face to face with no experience and no idea what to do," the post said.