Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a 6-year-old Irish setter who fell through the ice of a frozen river. The M-20 Animal Hospital in Midland said the Midland Fire Department was called when the dog, named Koufax, went for a deer chase at Emerson Park and ended up falling through the ice covering the Tittabawassee River.

"His owner made the wise choice to call 911 instead of trying to rescue him," the animal hospital said in a Facebook post. "Responders were there in 10 minutes and rescued Koufax from the freezing water."

The canine was initially cold and unresponsive, but veterinarians were able to bring his temperature up after about two hours.

"Koufax is now home resting," the animal hospital said.