Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Zoological Wildlife Foundation said a baby capybara that went viral for her rendition of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance has been given a new name: Eve.

The Miami-based foundation posted a video to Instagram showing the baby capybara walking in the water in a way that evoked the famous dance from Jackson's "Thriller" video.

Advertisement

The post, which asked the public to suggest names for the female capybara, went viral, amassing millions of likes.

The foundation said it has now settled on a name for the rodent. The capybara was dubbed Eve, in honor of her arriving at the ZWF on Christmas Eve.

The baby capybara will begin participating in educational wildlife encounters this week, the ZWF said.