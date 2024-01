Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New Hampshire came to the rescue of a deer found stranded on the ice in the middle of a large pond.

The Pelham Police Department said officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of a deer stranded on the ice covering Harris Pond.

"We requested the assistance of the Pelham Fire Department to assist in rescuing the deer," the department said in a Facebook post.

Photos from the scene show rescuers using an inflatable raft to venture out onto the ice and frigid waters to reach the stranded animal.

"After a short time we were able to successfully free the deer and bring it to the shore," police wrote.