Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's strategy of buying multiple tickets for the same Pick 4 drawing paid off for the second time with a $150,000 prize. The Virginia Lottery said Dana Bickham bought 30 tickets bearing the number combination 1-1-2-9 for the Sept. 28 Pick 4 drawing at the Holiday Food Store on North Main Street in Suffolk.

Each of Bickham's tickets earned a $5,000 top prize in the drawing, winning him a total $150,000.

Bickham previously won $125,000 by purchasing 25 tickets for the May 15 Pick 4 drawing.

The player said he was shocked to learn he had won a second time.

"I thought, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" he told lottery officials.

Bickham said his latest winnings will go into savings and he is considering doing some traveling.