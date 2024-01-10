University aims to revive words including 'blatherskite,' 'petrichor'

Wayne State University's "Word Warriors program" released its annual list of "long-lost words" due for a comeback, including petrichor, blatherskite, pettifogger and thunderplump. Photo by astize/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Michigan's Wayne State University released its 15th annual list of "long-lost" words due for a comeback, including blatherskite, rawgabbits, dollop and petrichor. Wayne State's "Word Warriors program," which "aims to resurrect long-lost -- but not completely forgotten -- words" is compiled from suggestions by website administrators and members of the public. Advertisement

This year's words include blatherskite, a person who talks at great length without making much sense; curglaff, the shock felt when one first plunges into cold water; dollop, a shapeless mass or blob of something; kaffeeklatsch, an informal social gathering at which coffee is served; and pawky, having a mocking or cynical sense of humor.

"Once again, our Word Warriors have provided a collection of words that makes our language a bit livelier," Chris Williams, head of the Word Warriors program and assistant director of editorial services for Wayne State Marketing and Communications, said in a news release.

Other words making the list this year are petrichor, pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm and dry weather; pettifogger, an inferior legal practitioner; rawgabbit, a person who speaks confidently but ignorantly; thunderplump, a heavy fall of rain during a thunderstorm; and twankle, to twang with the fingers on a musical instrument.

Advertisement

"This year's list is particularly evocative," Williams said. "I love to picture myself inhaling the petrichor after a summer thunderplump or listening to someone twankle away on a guitar. It's really a great selection this year."