Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 1:07 PM

University aims to revive words including 'blatherskite,' 'petrichor'

By Ben Hooper
Wayne State University's "Word Warriors program" released its annual list of "long-lost words" due for a comeback, including petrichor, blatherskite, pettifogger and thunderplump. Photo by astize/Pixabay.com
Wayne State University's "Word Warriors program" released its annual list of "long-lost words" due for a comeback, including petrichor, blatherskite, pettifogger and thunderplump. Photo by astize/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Michigan's Wayne State University released its 15th annual list of "long-lost" words due for a comeback, including blatherskite, rawgabbits, dollop and petrichor.

Wayne State's "Word Warriors program," which "aims to resurrect long-lost -- but not completely forgotten -- words" is compiled from suggestions by website administrators and members of the public.

Advertisement

This year's words include blatherskite, a person who talks at great length without making much sense; curglaff, the shock felt when one first plunges into cold water; dollop, a shapeless mass or blob of something; kaffeeklatsch, an informal social gathering at which coffee is served; and pawky, having a mocking or cynical sense of humor.

"Once again, our Word Warriors have provided a collection of words that makes our language a bit livelier," Chris Williams, head of the Word Warriors program and assistant director of editorial services for Wayne State Marketing and Communications, said in a news release.

Other words making the list this year are petrichor, pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm and dry weather; pettifogger, an inferior legal practitioner; rawgabbit, a person who speaks confidently but ignorantly; thunderplump, a heavy fall of rain during a thunderstorm; and twankle, to twang with the fingers on a musical instrument.

Advertisement

"This year's list is particularly evocative," Williams said. "I love to picture myself inhaling the petrichor after a summer thunderplump or listening to someone twankle away on a guitar. It's really a great selection this year."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer rescued from frozen pond in New Hampshire
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Deer rescued from frozen pond in New Hampshire
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New Hampshire came to the rescue of a deer found stranded on the ice in the middle of a large pond.
92-year-old Utah woman named world's oldest water skier
Odd News // 2 hours ago
92-year-old Utah woman named world's oldest water skier
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Utah woman who has been water skiing since 1961 was officially dubbed the world's oldest female water skier at age 92.
Parrot hitches a ride out of British zoo enclosure
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Parrot hitches a ride out of British zoo enclosure
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said a parrot escaped from the facility by hitching a ride on a zoo visitor.
New York zoo's second giraffe calf is a girl named Pippi
Odd News // 21 hours ago
New York zoo's second giraffe calf is a girl named Pippi
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A New York Zoo announced its second giraffe calf born in a week is a girl with the same father but a different mother from the first calf.
Team finds 17 rattlesnakes in collapsed California barn
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Team finds 17 rattlesnakes in collapsed California barn
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A California reptile wrangling business said its team was shocked to remove 17 rattlesnakes from a single barn.
Indian man punches punching bag for 55 hours, 15 minutes
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Indian man punches punching bag for 55 hours, 15 minutes
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old martial artist in India broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 55 hours, 15 minutes throwing punches at a punching bag.
N.C. woman wins her second jackpot from a second-chance lottery drawing
Odd News // 22 hours ago
N.C. woman wins her second jackpot from a second-chance lottery drawing
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $100,000 lottery prize just over three years after taking home a $150,000 prize.
Cat missing for 7 years found at factory 300 yards from home
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Cat missing for 7 years found at factory 300 yards from home
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A British woman was reunited with her lost cat after 7 years when the feline was found to be living at a factory just 300 yards from home.
Family finds crocodile hiding out in chicken coop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Family finds crocodile hiding out in chicken coop
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Queensland, Australia, responded to a home where residents made a surprising discovery in their chicken coop: a crocodile.
Ontario woman's nose whistle reaches 44.1 decibels
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ontario woman's nose whistle reaches 44.1 decibels
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman's unusual talent earned her a Guinness World Record when she blew a 44.1-decibel whistle using her nose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of manatees gather at Florida springs to keep warm
Hundreds of manatees gather at Florida springs to keep warm
Cat missing for 7 years found at factory 300 yards from home
Cat missing for 7 years found at factory 300 yards from home
Team finds 17 rattlesnakes in collapsed California barn
Team finds 17 rattlesnakes in collapsed California barn
'Tidy mouse' cleans up Welsh man's shed at night
'Tidy mouse' cleans up Welsh man's shed at night
Wood washed up on Maryland beach believed to be from 19th century ship
Wood washed up on Maryland beach believed to be from 19th century ship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement