Mitchelle Handley unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by baking for 55 hours in her Mansfield, Texas, kitchen. Photo courtesy of the Mansfield Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Texas woman may have baked her way into the Guinness Book of World Records by spending 55 hours making tasty treats. Mitchelle Handley, who moved from Nigeria to Mansfield in 2015, spent 55 hours creating various baked goods in her kitchen in an attempt to take the record for the longest baking marathon by an individual. Advertisement

Handley started cooking on Dec. 28 and finished her attempt 55 hours later. Witnesses to her feat included Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron.

The current record is held by Alan Fisher, an Irish chef who baked for 47 hours, 21 minutes and 21 seconds at his restaurant in Japan in September of last year.

Evidence from Handley's attempt must now be reviewed by GWR officials.