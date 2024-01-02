Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 5:44 PM

New Jersey twins born in separate years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple welcomed a set of twins who were born not only on different days, but in different years.

Ezra Humphrey was born at 11:48 p.m. Dec. 31 at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, giving him the same birthday as father Billy Humphrey, 36. Fraternal twin Ezekiel was born at 12:28 a.m. Jan. 1.

Advertisement

"I was very excited [about] the potential of having my boys on my birthday," Billy Humphrey told Good Morning America. "We went in that day and I wasn't quite sure if they're going to come today or not, but having one of them at least on my birthday was a huge blessing and a gift."

Their mother, Eve Humphrey, 34, said she had gone to the hospital Dec. 30, but was sent home due to a false alarm. The next day, she returned.

"My water broke. And I'm like, 'Happy birthday. I think I have to go to the hospital,'" Eve Humphrey recalled.

Billy Humphrey wrote on Instagram that his newborn sons are "so special, they couldn't even share being born in the same year."

Advertisement

"I just know they're going to be world changers. And they couldn't share the same day, right? They needed their own spotlight," Billy Humphrey told WABC-TV.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Monkey escapes sanctuary in Ireland to look for love
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Monkey escapes sanctuary in Ireland to look for love
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A capuchin monkey who escaped from a sanctuary in Ireland is likely on the hunt for a mate, the sanctuary's owner said.
Maryland mom gets $100,000 lottery ticket in her Christmas stocking
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland mom gets $100,000 lottery ticket in her Christmas stocking
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who never buys her own lottery tickets got a scratch-off ticket in her Christmas stocking and won $100,000.
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida city's display of millions of twinkling white lights is being targeted by pranksters who hide colored bulbs among them.
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A city in Michigan said efforts are underway to have a pothole repaired after a recliner placed in the large hole led to an entire living room scene being set up outdoors.
California shelter greets the new year with all 129 dogs adopted
Odd News // 6 hours ago
California shelter greets the new year with all 129 dogs adopted
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A California animal shelter announced it met its goal of finding new homes for every dog at the facility in time for the new year.
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- This group of playful cubs became a little too much for their dad when they tried using his tail as a toy.
Australian zoo: No baboons on the loose after false alarm
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Australian zoo: No baboons on the loose after false alarm
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials at Australia's Melbourne Zoo assured the public that no baboons are on the loose after a false alarm sent the facility into lockdown for about 10 minutes.
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Odd News // 4 days ago
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian man said it took six months of training to break an unusual world record: the fastest time to put on 10 pairs of underpants.
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Odd News // 4 days ago
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Workers remodeling an Atlanta movie theater found something surprising behind a wall: a wallet that had been lost by a patron 65 years earlier.
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Odd News // 4 days ago
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A runaway dog was reunited with his family in Wisconsin after leading police on a chase on a snowy stretch of highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement