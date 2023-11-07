|Advertisement
Fisher then took just one day to rest before taking on the record for longest baking marathon (individual), finishing after 47 hours and 21 minutes of baking. He beat the record of 31 hours and 16 minutes set by American Wendy Sandner.
Fisher said he was grateful to local residents for supporting his record attempts.
"Everything must be for human consumption. My attempt would only be successful if the people of Matsue got behind what I was doing and showed up to support the challenge," he said.