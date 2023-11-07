Alan Fisher spent 119 hours and 57 minutes in the kitchen of his restaurant to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Irish chef who opened a restaurant in Japan by taking to his kitchen and cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes -- and broke another record just two days later. Guinness World Records confirmed Alan Fisher, owner of the Kyojin Stewhouse in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, broke the record for longest cooking marathon (individual), besting the record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci earlier this year.

Fisher then took just one day to rest before taking on the record for longest baking marathon (individual), finishing after 47 hours and 21 minutes of baking. He beat the record of 31 hours and 16 minutes set by American Wendy Sandner.

Fisher said he was grateful to local residents for supporting his record attempts.

"Everything must be for human consumption. My attempt would only be successful if the people of Matsue got behind what I was doing and showed up to support the challenge," he said.