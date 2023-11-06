Trending
Nov. 6, 2023 / 4:36 PM

Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A deer crashed into a lingerie store in Michigan and trashed the inside of the shop before finding its way back outside.

Curvaceous Lingerie in Lansing shared security camera footage on Facebook showing the buck crashing through the glass and running wild through the store, knocking over mannequins and displays in the process.

The store's owner said the deer shattered multiple mirrors while sliding across the floor.

The deer eventually left through a door that was propped open.

The store's owner said no one was injured during the deer's visit, but the store will be temporarily closed for clean-up and repairs.

