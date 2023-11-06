Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and divers responded to a boat ramp in Florida where an SUV attempting to lower a boat into the water ended up submerged.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters and dive team members responded to a report of "a vehicle submerged in water at the boat ramp."

The department said all of the occupants of the vehicle were able to safely evacuate before it went underwater.

"The driver of the vehicle was putting their boat in the water when the vehicle slid down the ramp and into the water," the post said. "Rescue divers were deployed to recover the vehicle and the trailer, which was fully submerged."

The vehicle was recovered with assistance from a tow truck, the department said.