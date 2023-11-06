Michigan lottery club hits $100,000 Powerball prize after 14 years

A group of four Michigan coworkers won a $100,000 prize after playing the lottery together for 14 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A group of Michigan coworkers who have been playing the lottery together for 14 years finally hit a $100,000 Powerball prize. The four-person Calhoun County group, dubbed the Blessed lottery club, told Michigan Lottery officials they have been buying tickets together for 14 years.

"Me and a few coworkers started a lottery club about 14 years ago and we have been playing together ever since," club member Fredrick Richardson Jr. said. "One club member buys tickets to cover drawings for an entire month and then lets the other club members know if we win anything."

A member of the club purchased a ticket for the Oct. 4 Powerball drawing from Wyoming Gas and More on Wyoming Street in Detroit.

"A club member sent me a picture of our Powerball ticket saying we won $100,000, but I didn't think it was real at first," Richardson said. "Once I looked up the winning numbers, I realized we really did win! We all feel so blessed. It hasn't sunk in for any of us quite yet, but once the money is in the bank, I think it will start to feel real."

Each member of the club said they plan to use their share of the winnings to pay bills and bolster their savings.