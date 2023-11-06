Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Philadelphia Eagles superfans showed their love for the team and each other by getting married at a tailgate party before the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brooke and Rob Rittner, dressed in Eagles jerseys branded "Mr. Ritter" and "Mrs. Ritter," tied the knot Sunday at a tailgate party outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement

The decorations at the wedding included a sign reading: "Happy Birthday Jason Kelce."

The Eagles shared photos and video from the ceremony on Instagram.

"A wedding tailgate! THAT's a Philly thing. Congratulations Brooke & Rob," the post said.

The couple loaned some of their luck to their team and the Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23.