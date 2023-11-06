Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 6, 2023 / 1:18 PM

Eagles fans tie the knot at tailgate party before game

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Philadelphia Eagles superfans showed their love for the team and each other by getting married at a tailgate party before the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brooke and Rob Rittner, dressed in Eagles jerseys branded "Mr. Ritter" and "Mrs. Ritter," tied the knot Sunday at a tailgate party outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement

The decorations at the wedding included a sign reading: "Happy Birthday Jason Kelce."

The Eagles shared photos and video from the ceremony on Instagram.

"A wedding tailgate! THAT's a Philly thing. Congratulations Brooke & Rob," the post said.

The couple loaned some of their luck to their team and the Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SUV ends up submerged at Florida boat ramp
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
SUV ends up submerged at Florida boat ramp
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and divers responded to a boat ramp in Florida where an SUV attempting to lower a boat into the water ended up submerged.
Two kangaroos on the loose in Poland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Two kangaroos on the loose in Poland
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Poland said they are on the hunt for a kangaroo on the loose in the northern part of the country -- and in the process they learned about a second marsupial on the lam.
Isolated sheep rescued from foot of cliff after at least two years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Isolated sheep rescued from foot of cliff after at least two years
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A ewe dubbed "Britain's loneliest sheep" was rescued from the foot of a Scottish cliff, where she had been stranded for at least two years.
Truck rollover covers all lanes of North Carolina highway in logs
Odd News // 2 days ago
Truck rollover covers all lanes of North Carolina highway in logs
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- All lanes of a North Carolina highway were closed when an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled its load of logs into the roadway.
Blind dog rescued from frigid pond in New York park
Odd News // 2 days ago
Blind dog rescued from frigid pond in New York park
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A blind dog was rescued from the frigid waters of a New York pond by a pair of city police officers.
Cow rescued from water tunnel under Connecticut highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cow rescued from water tunnel under Connecticut highway
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old cow that escaped from a Connecticut pasture was found two months later when she became trapped in a water tunnel under a highway.
Itchy left hand leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Itchy left hand leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said an itchy left hand led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Man solves Rubik's cube in 9.29 seconds while underwater
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man solves Rubik's cube in 9.29 seconds while underwater
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An expert Rubik's cube solver from Singapore added another world record to his name by solving a puzzle in 9.29 seconds while underwater.
Escaped pigs wreaking havoc on Connecticut neighbors' lawns
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped pigs wreaking havoc on Connecticut neighbors' lawns
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Residents of a Connecticut town said a drove of pigs that escaped from a nearby farm have been destroying their lawns and gardens for weeks.
Deer crashes through Virginia seafood restaurant
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer crashes through Virginia seafood restaurant
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Workers and customers at a Virginia restaurant where in for a shock when a deer crashed in through a glass door and ran through the dining room and kitchen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Truck rollover covers all lanes of North Carolina highway in logs
Truck rollover covers all lanes of North Carolina highway in logs
Opossum runs out onto field during Texas Tech football game
Opossum runs out onto field during Texas Tech football game
Uber driver buys $110,000 lottery ticket while filling up his tank
Uber driver buys $110,000 lottery ticket while filling up his tank
Florida man cited for 'Booty Patrol' truck's resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle
Florida man cited for 'Booty Patrol' truck's resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle
Georgia man's 186-pound sweet potato harvest might be a world record
Georgia man's 186-pound sweet potato harvest might be a world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement