View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Philadelphia Eagles superfans showed their love for the team and each other by getting married at a tailgate party before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Brooke and Rob Rittner, dressed in Eagles jerseys branded "Mr. Ritter" and "Mrs. Ritter," tied the knot Sunday at a tailgate party outside Lincoln Financial Field. Advertisement The decorations at the wedding included a sign reading: "Happy Birthday Jason Kelce." The Eagles shared photos and video from the ceremony on Instagram. "A wedding tailgate! THAT's a Philly thing. Congratulations Brooke & Rob," the post said. The couple loaned some of their luck to their team and the Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23.