Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Passengers on a California whale watching boat were treated to a rare encounter when a pair of humpback whales swam over for a 3-hour visit.

Capt. Delaney Trowbridge of Newport Coastal Adventure said the passengers and crew spotted the two whales off the Orange County coast and, to their surprise, the whales came over to investigate the boat.

Advertisement

"A pair of humpback whales curiously investigated and played with our boat for nearly 3 HOURS," Trowbridge wrote in a Facebook post.

She said it was "one of the best humpback encounters of my career."

Trowbridge shared video of the whales breaching next to the vessel, to the delight of passengers.