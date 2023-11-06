Trending
Odd News
Nov. 6, 2023 / 4:44 PM

Cycling group encounters bear family on North Carolina road

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A group of cyclists in North Carolina captured video of their unusual encounter with a family of road-crossing bears.

The cyclists were on Altamont Road on Paris Mountain in Greenville County about 9:30 a.m. Monday when they spotted a bear cub crossing the road up ahead.

"So, we knew mama bear wasn't too far behind," one of the cyclists, WYFF News Executive Producer Anne Newman, told the station.

Newman managed to capture video when the mother bear emerged from the woods and ran after her cub.

A Utah cyclist had a similar encounter in July when he encountered a bear on Jenny's Trail in Park City.

Jim Ossalear said the bear seemed calm, but he ended up fleeing on his bicycle just to be safe.

