Monkey escapes sanctuary in Ireland to look for love

A capuchin monkey similar to the one pictured here is on the loose in Wicklow, Ireland, after escaping from a sanctuary. Photo by Michelle_Raponi/Pixabay.com

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A capuchin monkey who escaped from a sanctuary in Ireland is likely on the hunt for a mate, the sanctuary's owner said. Willie Heffernan, owner of Rathdrum Monkey Sanctuary, said the monkey, named Charlie, was being relocated from the island where he resides when he jumped off the boat and fled.

Charlie was 2 years old when he was rescued from an Edinburgh, Scotland, laboratory about 20 years ago, and Heffernan said he decided to relocate the monkey because he had recently started harassing a trio of female monkeys who are all over age 60.

Heffernan said Charlie is likely on the search for a younger mate.

"He is excited when he thinks Wicklow is full of young female monkeys," Heffernan told The Irish Times. "He's lived on the island and caught squirrels, frogs, and birds so he has no bother getting protein."

Heffernan is asking local hunters to be aware that Charlie could be hiding in the trees and asking they take caution to avoid shooting the primate.

He said Charlie is not used to human contact and will likely flee or bite if he is approached.

