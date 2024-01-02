Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A city in Michigan said efforts are underway to have a pothole repaired after a recliner placed in the large hole led to an entire living room scene being set up outdoors.

The pothole off North Beacon in Grand Haven went viral online after someone placed a leather recliner in the hole and local resident Cory Denny shared photos of it online.

Advertisement

"I saw the black chair. It was really, really funny. It was just outrageous," Denny told WZZM-TV. "I posted in Grand Haven Informed, and the rest is history I guess."

The chair soon vanished, with the city of Grand Haven clarifying that it was not behind the recliner's disappearance. Denny said he spotted the chair for sale on Facebook Marketplace, with an asking price of $1,000.

The chair was soon replaced with a blue armchair, and locals added furniture to the scene until it was a full outdoor living room.

Visitors posing for photos with the pothole on Monday said they came from neighboring towns miles away to see the viral celebrity.

Denny said he hopes the pothole's celebrity status will lead to it being filled.

Advertisement

"At the end of the day, the pothole does need to be fixed. It's a funny joke, and it's really cool to see everyone come together on it, but the pothole should probably get fixed," he told WXMI-TV.

Derek Gajdos, director of Grand Haven's Department of Public Works, said officials determined the hole is on a private road, so the city is not responsible for its upkeep.

City Council Member Ryan Cummins said in a Facebook post that the city is in contact with the property owner about having the hole repaired.

"We're in talks with the property owner, and hopefully, soon that crater will be a memory, fading faster than a New Year's resolution," he wrote.