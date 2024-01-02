California shelter greets the new year with all 129 dogs adopted

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A California animal shelter announced it met its goal of finding new homes for every dog at the facility in time for the new year.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma announced in a Facebook post that its dog kennels were completely empty.

"WE DID IT! With happy tears in our eyes we write this post making it official! We have adopted and rescued out every dog at SCAS. Our kennels are empty and all we have left to say is THANK YOU," the shelter said.

The shelter had aimed in early December to find new homes for all of its 129 dogs by New Year's Eve, as the shelter's contract with the city was not renewed for 2024. The shelter bested its goal by two days.

"All of our dogs have found new homes and rescues that will love them and ensure they have a second chance to live their life. From all of us at Second Chance Animal Shelter, thank you," the post said.

The news came about a week after the Adams County SPCA in Pennsylvania announced that all of its dogs had been adopted, leaving its kennels empty for the first time in 47 years.

"Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don't have any dogs in the building at all (we have 1 cat that came in as a stray a little bit ago)," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The post said the empty kennels marked a rare milestone.

"This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty, let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle," officials wrote.