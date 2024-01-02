Trending
Jan. 2, 2024 / 11:21 AM

Australian zoo: No baboons on the loose after false alarm

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials at Australia's Melbourne Zoo assured the public that no baboons are on the loose after a false alarm sent the facility into lockdown for about 10 minutes.

Visitors to the zoo in Victoria on Tuesday said they were ushered to secure areas by zoo staff on Monday and rumors started to circulate on social media that a Hamadryas baboon had escaped its enclosure.

The lockdown was lifted after less than 10 minutes, and zoo officials explained the escaped animal alert had been triggered by mistake.

"Melbourne Zoo went into lockdown for less than 10 minutes this afternoon when an Emergency Alert was mistakenly activated," a zoo representative said in a statement provided to News.com.au. "There was no emergency and visitors were able to continue enjoying their Zoo visit."

The representative said officials are investigating how the alert came to be mistakenly triggered.

