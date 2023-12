Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian man said it took six months of training to break an unusual world record: the fastest time to put on 10 pairs of underpants.

Nicholas Manning of Brisbane said he always wanted to break a Guinness World Record, and he eventually settled on attempting the underpants donning title.

Manning said it took him six months of practice to develop and refine his technique.

He successfully broke the record with a time of 13.03 seconds.