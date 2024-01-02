Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 3:52 PM

Maryland mom gets $100,000 lottery ticket in her Christmas stocking

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket a relative put in her Christmas stocking. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland woman won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket a relative put in her Christmas stocking. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who never buys her own lottery tickets got a scratch-off ticket in her Christmas stocking and won $100,000.

The Worcester County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she doesn't buy her own lottery tickets, but she occasionally plays scratch-offs when she receives them as gifts.

Advertisement

The woman said a relative distributed scratch-off tickets as stocking stuffers for Christmas and hers, a $10 Ultimate Cash ticket, revealed a $100,000 prize.

"At first, I thought it was fake because my family jokes all the time," the winner said.

The ticket, purchased from Thirsty's on Ocean Highway in Delmar, turned out to be very real, and the woman visited lottery headquarters to collect her prize.

The winner said most of her prize money will go into savings accounts for her children.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida city's display of millions of twinkling white lights is being targeted by pranksters who hide colored bulbs among them.
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A city in Michigan said efforts are underway to have a pothole repaired after a recliner placed in the large hole led to an entire living room scene being set up outdoors.
California shelter greets the new year with all 129 dogs adopted
Odd News // 5 hours ago
California shelter greets the new year with all 129 dogs adopted
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A California animal shelter announced it met its goal of finding new homes for every dog at the facility in time for the new year.
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- This group of playful cubs became a little too much for their dad when they tried using his tail as a toy.
Australian zoo: No baboons on the loose after false alarm
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Australian zoo: No baboons on the loose after false alarm
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials at Australia's Melbourne Zoo assured the public that no baboons are on the loose after a false alarm sent the facility into lockdown for about 10 minutes.
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Odd News // 4 days ago
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian man said it took six months of training to break an unusual world record: the fastest time to put on 10 pairs of underpants.
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Odd News // 4 days ago
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Workers remodeling an Atlanta movie theater found something surprising behind a wall: a wallet that had been lost by a patron 65 years earlier.
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Odd News // 4 days ago
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A runaway dog was reunited with his family in Wisconsin after leading police on a chase on a snowy stretch of highway.
Virginia man gives half of $230,000 lottery jackpot to his brother
Odd News // 4 days ago
Virginia man gives half of $230,000 lottery jackpot to his brother
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $230,000 prize from a lottery drawing said he already knows what he will do with half of the money: give it to his brother.
Chinese jump rope trio break complicated world record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Chinese jump rope trio break complicated world record
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A trio of Chinese jump rope champions broke a world record when a member of the team performed 176 double-under skips in 1 minute while simultaneously jumping long rope.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Lion cubs bother dad trying to sleep
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement