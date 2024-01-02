Maryland mom gets $100,000 lottery ticket in her Christmas stocking

|Advertisement
The woman said a relative distributed scratch-off tickets as stocking stuffers for Christmas and hers, a $10 Ultimate Cash ticket, revealed a $100,000 prize.
"At first, I thought it was fake because my family jokes all the time," the winner said.
The ticket, purchased from Thirsty's on Ocean Highway in Delmar, turned out to be very real, and the woman visited lottery headquarters to collect her prize.
The winner said most of her prize money will go into savings accounts for her children.