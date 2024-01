Powerball lottery ticket cards are displayed in a convenience store in New York City on Oct. 9. The Powerball jackpot rose to $810 on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Powerball is looking to keep the record pace of huge jackpots it set in 2023 going into the New Year with Monday night's drawing offering the fifth largest grand prize in the game's history at $810 million. No tickets on Saturday matched the winning numbers 10,11, 26, 27, 34 on the white balls and red Powerball 7. Advertisement

Monday night's jackpot has a cash value of $408 million.

"We're excited to offer our players a jackpot of this magnitude to kick off the New Year," Drew Svitko, Powerball's product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement.

"While New Year's is a time of celebration, we kindly remind our players to play responsibly. Let's keep the fun in playing the game. It only takes one ticket to win."

The $810 million total sits just under the $1.08 billion jackpot won by a single ticket in California in July, which was the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball.

The last time someone won the Powerball grand prize, the jackpot grew to $1.765 million, which was the second-highest total ever before a ticket in California matched all the winning numbers. There have been now 33 straight drawings without a grand prize winner.

America's other lottery game, Mega Millions, which produced two jackpots of more than $1 billion itself in 2023, will have its next drawing on Tuesday with a grand prize of $114 million, with a cash value of $54.6 million.