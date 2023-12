Tim Cornwell scored a $230,001 prize from a Cash 5 lottery drawing and made good on a longstanding agreement by splitting the prize with his brother, Steve. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $230,001 prize from a lottery drawing said he already knows what he will do with half of the money: give it to his brother. Tim Conwell of Cedar Bluff told Virginia Lottery officials he bought his Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket from the Virginia Hillbilly Market on Stoney Ridge Road in Cedar Bluff. Advertisement

Conwell's numbers, a combination of birthdays and other important family dates, matched the ones in the Dec. 18 drawing: 3-8-10-12-26.

The ticket earned Conwell a $230,001 prize.

"I couldn't wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him," the winner said.

Conwell said he and his brother, Steve Conwell, have an ongoing agreement about lottery games.

"We always say that if one of us wins, we'll split it," Conwell told lottery officials.

He said he will make good on the deal.