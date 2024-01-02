Trending
Odd News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 2:01 PM

Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida city's display of millions of twinkling white lights is being targeted by pranksters who hide colored bulbs among them.

The Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, which illuminates the city's downtown from Nov. 18 to Jan. 28, is designed and maintained by local company Angels in the Architecture.

The company regularly hides a red bulb and a green bulb among the millions of twinkling white lights each year, but Chris Fitts, the team's leader, said about 150 colored bulbs with mysterious origins have been identified.

"I'd say probably 150 colored bulbs this season," he told First Coast News. "Bunch of bulbs."

Fitts said his team simply removes the illicit bulbs and replaces them with clear ones to match the rest of the display.

"If I didn't take the color bulbs out, I would say in about four weeks, we would be half-clear, half-colored bulbs. It would be a very colorful Nights of Lights," he said.

Fitts said the motive behind the prank is unclear, but he and his team take it in stride.

"It's all good fun," he said.

