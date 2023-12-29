View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Wildlife Centre (@torontowildlifecentre) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A worker at a fruit and produce distribution center in Ontario made a surprising discovery in a box of tomatillos: a snake that stowed away from Mexico. The Toronto Wildlife Center said in an Instagram post that a food terminal employee named Troy called the Wildlife Hotline for help when he opened a box of green tomatillos and came face to face with an orange and brown serpent. Advertisement The snake, identified as a northern cat-eyed snake, apparently had stowed away from Mexico to Canada with the produce. "Although the veterinary team confirmed the snake was in good health, he was still a long way from home," the post said. "Our team is currently working on a plan to return this accidental traveler back to his native environment." Read More Ghanaian woman sings for 126 hours and 52 minutes Dog rescued from island in Rhode Island pond Stuck deer rescued from Colorado gate