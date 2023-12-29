Trending
Dec. 29, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Snake stows away from Mexico to Canada in box of produce

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A worker at a fruit and produce distribution center in Ontario made a surprising discovery in a box of tomatillos: a snake that stowed away from Mexico.

The Toronto Wildlife Center said in an Instagram post that a food terminal employee named Troy called the Wildlife Hotline for help when he opened a box of green tomatillos and came face to face with an orange and brown serpent.

The snake, identified as a northern cat-eyed snake, apparently had stowed away from Mexico to Canada with the produce.

"Although the veterinary team confirmed the snake was in good health, he was still a long way from home," the post said. "Our team is currently working on a plan to return this accidental traveler back to his native environment."

