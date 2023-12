1 of 2 | Cumberland Animal Control and the Cumberland Fire Department came to the rescue of a dog stranded on an island in a large pond. Photo courtesy of Cumberland/Lincoln Animal Control, RI/Facebook

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and firefighters in Rhode Island came to the rescue of a dog stranded on an island in the middle of a large pond. Cumberland Animal Control said in a Facebook post that officers and Cumberland Fire Department were able to locate the canine castaway, named Margot, and bring her back to land.

Photos from the rescue show responders using an inflatable raft to reach the island.

"Margot is now warm, safe, and receiving lots of snuggles and cuddles," the post said.