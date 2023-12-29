Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Ghanaian woman attempted to break a Guinness World Record by singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Afua Asantewaa, an entrepreneur and former beauty queen, started singing through a repertoire of 125 songs on Christmas Eve and ended her attempt five days later.

Asantewaa was allowed a 5-minute break each hour or a 20-minute break every four hours under Guinness World Records rules.

She attempted to break the record of 105 hours, which was set by Indian musician Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Evidence from Asantewaa's attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records.