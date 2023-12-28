Trending
Odd News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 4:30 PM

Rare stuffed Bonzo dog from 1927 up for auction

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A rare stuffed dog made in the likeness of a cartoon character in 1927 is up for auction and is expected to fetch up to $45,000.

EJ's Auction & Appraisal said the Steiff Begging Bonzo Dog, one of only 115 produced, was based on British artist George Studdy's cartoon character, Bonzo.

"They come up for sale now and again, not very often," Neil Redmond, senior appraiser at EJ's, said in a news release. "This is not something you're going to buy and let your dog play with or give it to a child. This is going to be a specialty piece; it really is rare."

The auction house said the dog was purchased by a Phoenix resident at a Michigan flea market nearly 40 years ago.

So few Steiff Begging Bonzo Dogs were made because Studdy was dissatisfied with German company Steiff's work and he decided to use a different company.

EJ's said previous Steiff Begging Bonzo Dogs have sold for $25,000 to $45,000.

Bidding on the toy opened Wednesday and will close Saturday.

