Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a deer that managed to get its body stuck in the 6-inch gap between the bars of an automatic gate.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Steve McClung, assistant wildlife manager for the Durango area, responded to a report of a young doe stuck in a gate near Durango.

McClung was able to give the doe a push to free it from the gate.

"The doe was exhausted from struggling to get through the six-inch gap in the gate's bars," CPW Durango said in a Facebook post. "While it did sustain some wounds, this deer was able to walk away from this incident."