Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Oregon police find reported hand grenade was a dog poop bag dispenser

By Ben Hooper
A reported hand grenade spotted near the running track at a McMinnville, Ore., school turned out to be a dog poop bag dispenser. Photo courtesy of the McMinnville Police Department/Facebook
A reported hand grenade spotted near the running track at a McMinnville, Ore., school turned out to be a dog poop bag dispenser. Photo courtesy of the McMinnville Police Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an object that appeared to be a hand grenade turned out to be a dispenser for dog poop bags.

The McMinnville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the "item of concern" was spotted near the running track at Patton Middle School, away from school buildings.

Advertisement

Students were kept inside the school while police consulted with the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad personnel.

The department used a drone to get close-up photos of the apparent hand grenade while keeping a safe distance from the suspected explosive.

"After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade," the post said.

The item was removed from school property and regular school activities resumed, the department said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wildlife experts 'stumped' by unusually tiny bear cub in Arizona
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Wildlife experts 'stumped' by unusually tiny bear cub in Arizona
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Arizona said they are "stumped" by an abnormally small bear cub that weighs just 15 pounds at nearly a year old, but seems perfectly healthy.
Christmas tree maze on island of Jersey might be world's largest
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Christmas tree maze on island of Jersey might be world's largest
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree maze on the island of Jersey might be a new world record after being constructed from more than 800 recycled trees.
Firefighters rescue deer trapped between wooden and wire fences
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescue deer trapped between wooden and wire fences
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland came to the rescue of a deer that tried to vault into a yard and ended up trapped between a wooden fence and a wire fence.
USDA clears Santa's reindeer to enter and exit the United States
Odd News // 21 hours ago
USDA clears Santa's reindeer to enter and exit the United States
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Santa Claus won't have to worry about running afoul of the law for flying his reindeer into the United States after the animals were given clearance by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Texas man runs marathon in football uniform to break world record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Texas man runs marathon in football uniform to break world record
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas man decided to support his favorite football team by running a marathon in a full uniform -- and setting a world record.
Man wins two $100,000 lottery prizes, gives one to his brother
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man wins two $100,000 lottery prizes, gives one to his brother
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who bought two identical Powerball tickets due to a clerk's mistake ended up winning two $100,000 prizes -- and he plans to give one to his brother.
Utah wildlife officials share video of flying deer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Utah wildlife officials share video of flying deer
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared a video of some unusual flying deer -- but they aren't pulling Santa's sleigh.
Ill. vanity plates rejected in 2023 include 'DZNUTS,' 'MILFS'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ill. vanity plates rejected in 2023 include 'DZNUTS,' 'MILFS'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of the more than 300 requested vanity plates that were rejected for featuring potentially "lewd, offensive or even dangerous language."
Maury Povich announces orangutan paternity results for Denver Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maury Povich announces orangutan paternity results for Denver Zoo
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Denver Zoo finally announced an answer to its recent orangutan paternity mystery with the help of an expert in the field: Maury Povich.
Lions not on the loose in Nashville or Indy, despite viral posts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lions not on the loose in Nashville or Indy, despite viral posts
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Zoos in Nashville and Indianapolis assured the public that no lions are on the loose, despite two viral Facebook posts using the same photo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Utah wildlife officials share video of flying deer
Utah wildlife officials share video of flying deer
USDA clears Santa's reindeer to enter and exit the United States
USDA clears Santa's reindeer to enter and exit the United States
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Ill. vanity plates rejected in 2023 include 'DZNUTS,' 'MILFS'
Ill. vanity plates rejected in 2023 include 'DZNUTS,' 'MILFS'
Man wins two $100,000 lottery prizes, gives one to his brother
Man wins two $100,000 lottery prizes, gives one to his brother
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement