A reported hand grenade spotted near the running track at a McMinnville, Ore., school turned out to be a dog poop bag dispenser. Photo courtesy of the McMinnville Police Department/Facebook

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an object that appeared to be a hand grenade turned out to be a dispenser for dog poop bags. The McMinnville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the "item of concern" was spotted near the running track at Patton Middle School, away from school buildings. Advertisement

Students were kept inside the school while police consulted with the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad personnel.

The department used a drone to get close-up photos of the apparent hand grenade while keeping a safe distance from the suspected explosive.

"After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade," the post said.

The item was removed from school property and regular school activities resumed, the department said.