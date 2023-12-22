|Advertisement
Students were kept inside the school while police consulted with the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad personnel.
The department used a drone to get close-up photos of the apparent hand grenade while keeping a safe distance from the suspected explosive.
"After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade," the post said.
The item was removed from school property and regular school activities resumed, the department said.