Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree maze on the island of Jersey might be a new world record after being constructed from more than 800 recycled trees.

Bino Rodrigues, organizer of the Jersey Christmas Tree Experience at Howard Davis Park, said he found out the world record for the largest display of illuminated Christmas trees was set at 797 trees in the United States in 2019 and he realized his attraction had nearly as many trees.

Rodrigues reached out to businesses that export Christmas trees and took their leftover stock to push his maze over 800 trees.

Rodrigues said the maze started with trees from a British farm that were considered unsuitable to sell and were going to be shredded.

The organizer said he is now hoping to get Guinness World Records recognition for the maze. He said some of the trees will eventually become fertilizer at Howard Davis Park, while others will be donated to a local goat farm to become snacks for the animals.