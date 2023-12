Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland came to the rescue of a deer that tried to vault into a yard and ended up trapped between a wooden fence and a wire fence.

The Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said in a Facebook post that a crew from Chapel Oaks Station 838 was dispatched to a home in Cheverly where a deer became trapped between two fences.

Advertisement

"Using ingenuity and hand tools, firefighters quickly cut through a wire fence and rescued the deer," the post said.

The firefighters consulted with a local wildlife agency and determined the deer was not seriously injured and could be returned to the wild.